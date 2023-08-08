Pastor Taiwo Odukoya who suffered death of wives 1& 2, twins sister, is dead !

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

The church confirmed his demise on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

He was said to have died in the United States of America (USA) on Monday.

The church said: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

Scores of death around him had dealt blows against him while alive.

The General Overseer, Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had lost his twin sister, Kehinde to the cold hands of death, months back.

Kehinde’s death came less than two months after Pastor Odukoya lost his second wife, Nomthi.

The late pastor hah had his share of tough challenges of life, .. there were thorns from Satan, in his flesh, a pastor , who was very close to him had said.

On 9 November, 2021, Pastor Odukoya lost his second wife, Nomthi to cancer.

Pastor Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo Odukoya died on 10 December 2005 in a Sosoliso airline which crashed during landing at Port Harcourt International Airport.

Bimbo survived the initial impact and died from injuries on 11 December 2005. Her mission church programme continues in the management of her son Othniel Jimmy Odukoya.

However, with the love and support from friends and family, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya remarried a South African, Rosemary Simangele Zulu (Nomthi) on the 5th of January 2010, five years after the passage of Bimbo Odukoya.

Their marriage had produced two sons, Timileyin and Jomiloju with the ministry running perfectly.