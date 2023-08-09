Niger Coupist explains rejection of Abdulsalami’s envoy, others

Yesterday, Niger’s military leaders rejected the latest diplomatic mission from African countries aimed at restoring constitutional order after the July 26 coup.

The military leaders, according to the BBC, said they could not accept a high-level diplomatic visit because there would be a risk to the visitors’ security.

Delegates from the ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations had been due to fly to Niger Republic yesterday, but the junta said the sanctions and the threat of invasion from the regional bloc had created public anger, hence the delegation could not be hosted with calm and in security.

The military leaders were also reported to have added that Niger’s land and air borders were closed.

The Nigerien military leaders had already snubbed meetings with a senior U.S. envoy and another ECOWAS delegation that tried to negotiate.

U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland flew to Niamey on Monday but was denied permission to meet with military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani or with Bazoum, who is in detention.

Instead, she spoke for two hours with other army officers.

“These conversations were extremely frank and at times quite difficult, because, again, we’re pushing for a negotiated solution. They are quite firm in their view of how they want to proceed, and it does not comport with the constitution of Niger,” Nuland told reporters.

Earlier, ECOWAS sent a mission to Niamey led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former military ruler of Nigeria, but Tiani also refused to see him.

In contrast, Tiani met on Monday with a joint delegation from Mali and Burkina Faso, both neighbouring countries where the military has seized power from civilians. The juntas there have pledged support for the coup in Niger.

“We will not accept military intervention in Niger. Our survival depends on it,” said Abdoulaye Maiga, a spokesman for Mali’s junta, appearing on Niger state television.”

Niger’s military leaders Monday night named former economy minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as the country’s new prime minister. Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years in the cabinet of then-President Mamadou Tandja, who was ousted in 2010.

He was also said to have recently worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad.

The coup plotters in Niger are unyielding to the one-week ultimatum given to them by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It was an ultimatum to quit and allow the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum to return to office or risk military intervention.

The deadline given the military junta expired Saturday, August 5th.

But the putschists remaining obstinate even as they have gone ahead to rally unprecedented support from the civil population who joined them in keeping vigil on the streets of Niamey and other major cities like Maradi on Saturday through Sunday.

An estimated 30,000 people gathered in the capital Niamey at a stadium, some draped in Russian flags, as the threat of regional military intervention looms.

It said a delegation of members of the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the scene Sunday to cheers from supporters.

The coup leaders have not issued any statement on the deadline yet.

Though there was no fight, millions of people are in dire straits due to fear of the unknown occasioned by high cost or shortage of basic necessities of life like food and drugs.

The residents, Nigerians and Nigeriens alike, said they detest war and called on ECOWAS to have a rethink in line with a clarion call by prominent groups and individuals.

ECOWAS has not yet announced what its next move will be after the expiration of the deadline given to the coupists.

The military regime in Niger, which declared their Commander General, Abdourahamane Tchiani the new head of state, has vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

YOUNEWS reports that in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey and later announced seizing power.

But on Sunday July 30th, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to reinstate Bazoum or face a range of stiff sanctions, including military intervention.

On Friday, August 4, military chiefs of some West African countries said they had agreed on a plan for possible military intervention in the event push for a diplomatic solution failed.

The chiefs of defence staff from Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Cote D’ivoire, Cabo Verde and the Republic of Benin stated this at the end of their three-day high-powered delegation meeting held in Abuja.

The General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led team President Bola Tinubu sent to Niger republic returned, after failing to talk the country’s military junta into stepping down.

The team from the West African regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States, could not meet the leader of the junta which seized power in a coup, one of the members of the delegation said Friday.

The ECOWAS delegation arrived in Niamey on Thursday “but did not spend the night” as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, the team member said.

The team was billed to meet Tiani to present ECOWAS’s demands, according to the Nigerian presidency.

Nigeria currently leads the ECOWAS, and has imposed sanctions and on Sunday just as it gave the coupists a week to restore Bazoum to power.

President Tinubu, however, said the bloc will do its best to resolve the crisis amicably but ECOWAS said it could resort to military intervention as a last resort.

Niger’s junta meanwhile warned it would meet force with force.

“Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response from the Niger Defence and Security Forces on one of (the bloc’s) members,” one of the juntas said in a statement read on national television late Thursday.