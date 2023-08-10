Late Alaafin of Oyo wife denies dating Zazuh

Queen Dami has come out to denie dating Portable.

She also revealed the truth on her dream guy, carefully dismissing the relationship rumors circulating around her and Portable.

Queen Dami has openly addressed allegations about her romantic relationship with Nigerian singer Portable.

The late Alaafin’s ‘runaway wife’ and Portable recently fueled dating rumors by jokingly calling each other as king and queen, along with a slew of love emojis.

Queen Damilola, the attractive ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, recently addressed accusations about her romantic involvements with known street-hop artist, Portable, on her Instagram page.

Though sources are saying their relationship is an open secret, the duo has maintained a hush about the swirling dating speculations.

A peep into their Instagram profiles shows how they both expressed love to each other at different times in the comment section.

The Zazuu Crooner and Queen Dami also referred to each other as king and queen alongside a series of love emojis in the comment section.

Recall that a few months after the Alaafin of Oyo passed away, Queen Dami participated in Lege Miami’s dating live session, where singles are matched in the hopes of finding a compatible man.

Queen Dami was made fun of by Lege for attending his live session to look for a husband. He disrespectfully criticized her desperate hunt for a husband and her dress as he introduced her to the crowd.