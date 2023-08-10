Revealed : What actually caused Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s death

Insiders have come out to reveal the circumstances surrounding the death of founder of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju Lagos Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in America at 67.

Mentioning the remote and immediate causes

Family sources said that “He really didn’t get over the losses he suffered. He tried to be strong but there is a limit to what a man can take.”

“Pastor Taiwo lost his charismatic first wife, Bimbo, in a Sosoliso plane crash in 2005. She was 45”

“Pastor was more devastated by what people said after Pastor Bimbo died than what actually happened. Many people said nasty things that saddened his heart. He was touched by the savagery of the comments.

“Well, he had no choice and decided to move on despite the heart break. It took a lot of talking for him to decide to remarry,” the source shared.

On November 9, 2021 death came knocking on his door again. This time, it took his second wife, Pastor Nomthi, a South African, away. Nomthi, who died of cancer, was 47 and had two children for the preacher.

“If Pastor Bimbo’s death was shattering, Pastor Nomthi’s demise was a technical knock-out. It knocked Pastor down and out. He was inconsolable. He was very bothered about what people would say.

“It left him totally lifeless. There was nothing we could tell him. It took something deep out of him and some of us became afraid for him.”

When he lost his twin sister few weeks after his wife’s death, sources said it was more or less the last straw.

For someone who has lost two important women in his life, it was tough to take the death of someone with whom he shared his womb and childhood.

“It was a personal, humbling tragedy. He would just gaze and seemed to become completely disinterested in things around him. It was unusual to become totally lost in conversations and issues.

“I believe something died in him at that point. He tried to put up a strong face for the church but he was human. He was dead within and it was only a matter of time. That he lived for almost two years after showed the strength of his character,” the family source explained.

The health challenges, it was learnt, started showing up, knocking him off and necessitating overseas medical trips from which he never recovered.

YOUNEWS reported: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

The church confirmed his demise on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

He was said to have died in the United States of America (USA) on Monday.

The church said: “The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

Scores of death around him had dealt blows against him while alive.

The General Overseer, Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had lost his twin sister, Kehinde to the cold hands of death, months back.

Kehinde’s death came less than two months after Pastor Odukoya lost his second wife, Nomthi.

The late pastor hah had his share of tough challenges of life, .. there were thorns from Satan, in his flesh, a pastor , who was very close to him had said.

On 9 November, 2021, Pastor Odukoya lost his second wife, Nomthi to cancer.

Pastor Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo Odukoya died on 10 December 2005 in a Sosoliso airline which crashed during landing at Port Harcourt International Airport.

Bimbo survived the initial impact and died from injuries on 11 December 2005. Her mission church programme continues in the management of her son Othniel Jimmy Odukoya.

However, with the love and support from friends and family, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya remarried a South African, Rosemary Simangele Zulu (Nomthi) on the 5th of January 2010, five years after the passage of Bimbo Odukoya.

Their marriage had produced two sons, Timileyin and Jomiloju with the ministry running perfectly.