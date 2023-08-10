Sanusi Meets Niger Coup Leaders, reports to Tinubu

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, has met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met the military leadership after the junta aborted a meeting with representatives of African Union (AU), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and a top US diplomat.

A delegation raised by ECOWAS could not broker peace with the military rulers as they declined a meeting.

But on Wednesday, footages of Sanusi, whose Tijjaniya sect has a large following in Niger, went into circulation.

Sanusi is the Khalifa of the sect in Nigeria.

The revered Nigerian economist met the Junta leaders in company of the Sultan of Damagaran.

Damagaran is the third largest city in Niger.

Sanusi went there to open the door for negotiation with the junta., A source said

And added:, “His Highness took the trip in his personal capacity but with the knowledge of President Bola Tinubu following his concerns about the impasse and the likely consequences it is already having on Nigeria/Niger relations and the citizens of the two countries.”

The meeting comes a day before the gathering of ECOWAS leaders in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, had scheduled a meeting for Thursday after the 7-day ultimatum that the regional bloc issued for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum elapsed.

ECOWAS had slammed sanctions on Niger and threatened possible military option, a move that was widely rejected, especially in Nigeria.

On his return from Niamey yesterday, Sanusi visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He later told State House reporters that he was well received by the Niger’s military leaders.

When asked whether he was in Niamey at the behest of the Federal Government, Sanusi responded: “No, I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going, but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contacts to get there, and I’ll continue to do my best. It’s my duty as a leader to do that.”

Sanusi said he was at the Villa “to brief him (Tinubu) on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger.

“We’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding.

“This is the time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we will leave to governments.

“All Nigerians and all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger, a solution that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity.”

ECOWAS leaders will reconvene in Abuja today over the Niger’s imbroglio.

It’s worthy of not that

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday voiced its opposition to military interventions or economic sections against the Niger’s military leaders.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, in a statement, said the council was disturbed by the developments unfolding in the Niger following the coup.

The NSCIA said the coup, which had attracted several reactions and different degrees of sanctions from nations and supranational institutions such as ECOWAS, has socio-economic negative implications for both Nigerians and Nigeriens especially as we share common history and borders.

“The council observes with dismay, that although the military junta in Niger has remained defiant, ECOWAS has just lately further imposed more stringent sanctions against it. But it is well known that such kinds of economic sanctions are counter-productive and eventually end in futility.

“It is the masses that do suffer the pains and difficulties of the sanctions while the junta that seizes power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence. The Council therefore, calls on ECOWAS and in particular, the Nigerian Government to retrace their steps in this regard to avoid correcting wrong with another”.

The council said while Nigeria spearheaded the imposition and heaping of sanctions on Niger, it should be reminded of the thousands of Nigerian refugees to whom Niger provided succor and safe abode for several years now.

“While it is understandable that the leadership of both ECOWAS and Nigeria must preserve and protect democracy by discouraging forceful take-over of power through military coup d’état, the NSCIA strongly implores the Federal Government of Nigeria and by extension the leadership of ECOWAS to continue to tread the path of dialogue rather than resorting to violence.”