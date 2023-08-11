BREAKING: ECOWAS Orders Military Action Against Niger Republic Junta

ECOWAS leaders have directed immediate activation of the use of force against the Niger Republic military junta. They have also called on the African Union, AU, partner countries and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS says all efforts made to dialogue with Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders as they condemn continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

The resolution by ECOWAS leaders was reached at the Extra-ordinary Summit on Political situation in Niger Republic attended by eight leaders of member-countries and Foreign Ministers of Liberia and the Gambia ends in Abuja.

President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and his Burundian counterpart, Everiste Ndayishimiye attended second ECOWAS extra-ordinary summit on Niger Republic on invitation of their colleagues.