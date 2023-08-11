Drums of war : Niger Coup plotters, ECOWAS talk tough, bloodshed looms

Everything is moving to the precipice, and the beat of the drums of war is being heard, slowly.

Financing had been discussed and “appropriate measures have been taken, for the military action against Niger to begin.

YOUNEWS Checks revealed that plan is in place for Joint Troop/ forces of West African Army.

The defence chiefs in the region would meet, the Director, Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said ECOWAS would decide that and not the Nigeria Defence Headquarters.

Getting set for action, battle ready, he said, “It is the responsibility of ECOWAS to convene such meetings, not DHQ.”

Rising from a meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of States and Government in Abuja on Thursday, the President of ECOWAS, Omar Touray, said the bloc had directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger after the coup.

Though, Touray gave no details about the make-up, location and proposed date of deployment for the military intervention force.. The vision is clear, we gathered.

Reading the resolutions of the ECOWAS on the military junta in Niger at the end of the commission’s extra-ordinary summit, he also called on the African Union, partner countries and institutions to support the decision taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to hold dialogues with the military junta had been defiantly rejected by the coup leaders as they condemned the continuous detention of Bazoum and his family members.

Before taking the decision, the authority explained that it considered the memorandum presented by the President of the ECOWAS Commission on the current situation in the Republic of Niger, ECOWAS engagement since the last extraordinary summit; the reports of the envoys sent to Niger and various other places and recommendations of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff.

It also extensively discussed the latest development in Niger since the last extra-ordinary summit was held on July 30, noting that all diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS in resolving the crisis had been defiantly repelled by the military leadership, including the one-week ultimatum given for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

In response the junta too had revealed their dark plot to murder the deposed president to a top United States diplomat, two Western officials confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday.

The threat is coming on the heels of the resolution of the ECOWAS to deploy troops in Niger following the refusal of the military leaders to restore democracy despite the sanctions imposed on them and their collaborators by the regional body.

The ECOWAS President said the regional body decided as follows: ‘’Reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family and members of his government

“Further condemns the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and hold the CNSP fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

“Uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extra-ordinary summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023; Underscore the determination of the ECOWAS authority to keep all options on the table for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“Enforce all measures in particular border closures and strict travel bans and assets freeze on all persons or groups of individuals whose actions hinder all peaceful efforts aimed at ensuring the smooth and complete restoration of constitutional order.’’

It further warned member states who by their action directly or indirectly hindered the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences for their action before the community.

The body ‘’further call on all partner countries and institutions including the United Nations to support ECOWAS, in its effort to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order, in conformity with its normative instruments.

“Direct the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions; direct the Committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements immediately.

Order the deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger; underscore its continued commitment for the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means.”

In his remarks at the summit, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government, President Bola Tinubu said no option was off the table, including the use of force as the last resort in resolving the Niger crisis.

“You will see from the communiqué of this extraordinary summit that no option is taken off the table including the use of force as the last resort. If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Niger towards peaceful and democratic stability in the country,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader while admitting that there will be challenges ahead, said that the collective resolve of the ECOWAS would navigate all obstacles for lasting peace and prosperity in Niger and other member countries.

He commended the leaders for their “unwavering commitment” to the sub-region and welfare of the African continent. The road ahead will undoubtedly have challenges but I firmly believe that with our collective resolve we can navigate these obstacles and chart a part towards lasting peace and prosperity for Nigeriens and ECOWAS.

“I send my sincere gratitude to all of you for your dedication and valuable contributions during this extraordinary summit. Your unwavering commitment to ECOWAS and the welfare of our continent is highly commendable.

“I want to thank you for your positive remarks and recognition given to me and the government and the people of Nigeria. May our collective efforts pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeriens and all Africans,” he added.

Assessing the implications of war against Niger, YOUNEWS Editorial team finds out Several demerits of going to war with Niger.

It will affect the ongoing war against insecurity in the Nigeria.

The feastering Boko Haram war is still on.

The border states to Niger may feel the impact as the junta may make an attempt to attack them.

Nigeria is closest to them and are culturally related.It is quite easy to attack from the porous borders.

Another implication is because Nigeria is the lead country. She is expected to provide equipment, funds and troops.

“We are also the ones most related to Niger. We have cultural and economic ties with them. Also, we have our security problems.

‘’It is common knowledge that we don’t have enough security operatives. Are we going to pull out from the North-East where they are fighting Boko Haram or the South-East where they are fighting IPOB?

Another source said: “It does not speak well for us. We have a lot of issues of insecurity in our hands. Our military is overstretched having taken up more than it can chew on the internal security space. We are not winning the internal war, so taking up another one will lead to performance overload.

The top security expert mentioned “Again, we share borders with many Francophone states, most of whom are sympathetic to the Niger cause, and they have the military ruling their spaces.

“I’m not sure they will take kindly to Nigeria flexing her military muscles on one of their own. They may attack us from any front to cause mischief and distract the push to Niger.’’

Warning against any form of military aggression against the Uranium-rich country, the former force spokesman added, “There will be a humanitarian crisis, refugees coming to Nigeria to worsen our poverty. Some criminal elements may join them, and worsen our security situation.

“They may even move down South and join other agitators.

YOUNEWS posits that since ego is usually bloated before a war begins, the question is what are the gains?

YOUNEWS ask, What would Nigeria gain except ..a nation proving to be the giant of Africa and the president who wants to show he is not to be toyed with ?

The change in government in Niger doesn’t threaten the sub-region; coups had happened in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea Conakry.

This shows that this is a proxy war that is about to be fought on behalf of Western countries against their perpetual enemy, Russia.