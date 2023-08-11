El- Rufai meets Tinubu, drop off ministerial list… The untold story

Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State, is not going to be a minister in Tinubu’s cabinet again !

He may have opted to step back from his intention to join President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet as a minister.

Or as sources revealed , may have been advised to do so, as a face saving measure!

During his confirmation hearing, El-Rufai had initially expressed his willingness to collaborate with Mr. Tinubu on matters of power.

However, in a recent meeting with President Tinubu, El-Rufai conveyed his decision to forgo the role of a minister.

He emphasized his commitment to contribute to Nigeria’s development as a private citizen.

As part of his explanation, El-Rufai mentioned his ongoing pursuit of a doctorate program at a university in The Netherlands.

In light of this, he put forward a new nominee for the ministerial position — Jafaru Ibrahim Sani — hailing from Kaduna State. El-Rufai assured the President that Sani’s expertise and resourcefulness could be of great value.

Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, who had previously served as a commissioner in three key ministries (Local Government, Education, and Environment) during El-Rufai’s tenure as governor, has been put forth by El-Rufai as a worthy candidate for the role.

El-Rufai’s nomination has not been passed.

He arrived at 2 p.m for a session with the President, yesterday.

The former governor declined to address reporters after the meeting with President Tinubu and no official information was forthcoming on what transpired between the President and the minister-nominee.

YOUNEWS Learnt that, the level of documented allegations slam against him is too dammning, and is said to believe that the forces against him are formidable and phenomenal.

YOUNEWS even learnt the thought of being left out of Senate approval , alongside two others, with all the attendants publicity, was a put off for him.

The presidency was said to have lay bare the heavy allegations, which are even multiple.

And Senate president had said “we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.”

As a chieftain of the party, and to save him the embarrassing option of fighting left and right, he was advised to stay low, and his sins be treated quietly.

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They were confirmed after eight days of screening.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said 45 nominees were confirmed while the remaining three, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the nominees during Monday’s plenary.

According to impeccable sources in the Senate, the unconfirmed nominees are currently undergoing security checks.

One of the sources noted, “Based on the findings, the nominees are currently undergoing security checks, having found some things against them.”,

“We are observing them and we believe that there are some things that are incriminating against them. So, we have sent their names back to the executive for necessary checks.”

YOUNEWS checks revealed that a couple of petitions, including those sent by Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West), were presented against El-Rufai during the screening.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West, during the ministerial screening, moved against the former Kaduna State governor.

Karimi, after El-Rufai’s presentations, stood up and told the chamber that he had a petition written against the former governor over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna.

He said, “Your performance in any office you find yourself in the country has been outstanding. In the Bureau of Public Enterprises, your record is there; in the FCT, as a minister, your record is there, and as two-time governor of Kaduna state, you did well.”

Raising up a brown envelope, Karimi further stated, “But, I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation.

“And I think that the petition has to be considered in this screening exercise.”

Karimi then proceeded to lay the petition before Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate president, who was presiding over the screening exercise at the time.

But in his intervention, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said, “This is not the place to consider petitions, we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.”