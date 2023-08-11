Emefiele fights for his right, demands bail, halt of FG’s suit

Emefiele is seeking court order to stop FG’s prosecution.

Now, the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Thursday, fixed August 15 to entertain applications regarding the custody of Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Emefiele is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms.

During proceedings today, ( Thursday) K.A. Fagbemi, the prosecuting counsel, asked the court to hear the Federal Government’s application seeking a stay of execution of the court order on Emefiele’s bail.

Fagbemi said the Federal government filed its application first and served it on the defence counsels on August 4.

Responding, Victor Opara, counsel to Emefiele, said priority should not be given to the Federal Government based on the time of filing since the court order was disobeyed.

Opara argued that the applications of both parties should be entertained on the same day.

He added that the federal government has nothing to lose since the defendant is in its custody.

After listening to both arguments, the judge ruled that the applications filed by both parties will be heard on August 15.

Recall on July 25, Emefiele was granted bail in the sum of N2omillion by Justice Oweibo. The judge, however, ordered that the suspended apex bank boss be kept in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

But the Department of State Services insisted that Emefiele must return to its custody — a development that led to the face-off between the secret police and prison officials.

After the face-off, DSS rearrested Emefiele on the court premises.

The secret service proceeded to file an application before a high court of the federal capital territory seeking to further detain the suspended CBN governor.

The application was struck out after it was withdrawn by the service over jurisdictional concerns.

On August 3, the Federal Government also filed an application before the federal high court in Lagos, seeking leave to appeal the order granting bail to Emefiele.

In the application filed by Nkiru Jones-Nebo, a deputy director of public prosecutions of the federation, the federal government also sought a stay of execution of the order remanding Emefiele in the custody of the NCoS.

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is asking the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to put an end to further prosecution from the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services.

Emefiele is seeking an order from the court clearing him of all charges brought against him by the DSS in a new application before Justice Nicholas Oweibo. His attorneys, led by Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, claim that the DSS’s actions were in “brazen disobedience” of the court orders granting him bail on July 25, 2023.

He also requested an order barring the Federal Government from receiving any future judicial indulgences unless and until it complies with the bail finding.

Relying on Section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the inherent powers of the court, Emefiele wants the court to stay further proceedings in the current charge until her exhausts all the remedies available to him in law to compel the government and the DSS to obey the order of the court admitting him to bail or remanding him in prison custody until he perfects his bail terms.

“In the application, he is seeking to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to enforce its orders, so as not to be seen “as a toothless bulldog or paper tiger.”

Emefiele claims that the purpose of his most recent application is to safeguard and uphold the “efficacy, majesty, and integrity of the court as well as the rule of law in our democracy.”