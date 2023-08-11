Ousted Niger President, Bazoum, as tool of war, in deplorable conditions

The safety of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum may not be guaranteed as the junta which overthrew his government has reportedly threatened to kill him should the Economic Community of West African States attempt any military intervention to restore democracy in the francophone country.

Bazoum, who was deposed on July 26, is being held hostage at his residence.

Niger’s deposed president is running out of food and under increasingly dire conditions two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest, an adviser said Wednesday. The U.S. State Department expressed deep concern about the “deteriorating conditions” of his detention.

President Mohamed Bazoum, the West African nation’s democratically elected leader, has been held at the presidential palace in Niamey with his wife and son since mutinous soldiers moved against him on July 26.

The family is living without electricity and only has rice and canned goods left to eat, the adviser said. Bazoum remains in good health for now and will never resign, according to the adviser, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the sensitive situation with the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bazoum’s political party issued a statement confirming the president’s living conditions and said the family also was without running water.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Bazoum on Tuesday about recent diplomatic efforts, a statement said, and Blinken “emphasized that the safety and security of President Bazoum and his family are paramount.” The State Department statement on Wednesday called for their immediate release.

Many have condemned the continuous detention of Bazoum and his family members.

The ECOWAS President said the regional body decided as follows: ‘’Reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family and members of his government

“Further condemns the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and hold the CNSP fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

In a similar vein, the US and the United Nations have expressed concern over the health and safety of the deposed president of Niger since the overthrow of his government on July 26.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said he was concerned about what he called the “horrible living conditions” of Bazoum and his family, who are still being detained by the coup plotters.

According to BBC Hausa, a spokesman for the Secretary-General reported Guterres as expressing great concern for the safety and life of Bazoum and his family, while he also called for the speedy release of the deposed president without any conditions and his return to power.

The decision came after a report by CNN, saying that the junta kept him in solitary confinement and forced him to eat rice.

Bazoum, we gathered sent a brief text message to a friend, explaining that he had been “without contact since Friday”, and was unable to get more food and medicine.

“We are very concerned about the health and safety of his life and that of his family,” said US state department spokesman Mathew Miller.

Miller added, “As time goes on, he is being held in an isolated location, and that is something we are concerned about.”

Also, Bazoum’s party, PNDS-Tarayya, in a statement also claimed that the ousted President and his family were denied access to drinking water and electricity.