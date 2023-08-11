Realnews set for 11th Anniversary Lecture

The Management of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited, publishers of Realnews Magazine Online, is set for action again!

It has selected “The Threats of Illicit Funds Flow to the African Economy” as the topic for its 11th Anniversary Lecture Series coming up on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

This year’s lecture series will be delivered by a transformative result-oriented African leader and renowned internationally certified specialist in anti-money laundering in Africa.

The speaker is also a dedicated pan-Africanist and an academic.

YOUNEWS is aware that Seasoned chief executive officers of blue chip organizations have been lined up to feature as Chairman of the occasion, Guest of Honour, Keynote Speaker, and Panelists during the lecture.

“Their names will be announced in due course.” an insider at the media outfit mentioned to us.

The venue is Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, by 10 am prompt.

“We would appreciate it if you could block the date in your diary to be with us on that day”.

Maureen Chigbo

Publisher/Editor

Realnews Magazine and Publications Ltd, who is also the incumbent President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP said on Thursday, August 10th.

Realnews, a general interest magazine, is an online publication that thrives on investigative journalism. We have expertise in reporting the business and economy, oil and gas sector with its attendant environmental challenges. We aim to unearth exclusive stories about real people and the challenges they are facing in their day-to-day activities. We do this bearing in mind that government can only act to influence the lives of people positively if they are aware of their true situation. Hence, our objective is to use our investigative skills to ferret out information in the sectors we focus on and produce an unbiased report which will actually influence the government and decision-makers to take actions that will make society better.

We are seasoned journalists who believe strongly in the tenets and ethics of the profession. We sincerely believe that journalism as the fourth Estate of the Realm can contribute its quota towards building a fair and just society where fundamental human rights are respected and citizens have the freedom to pursue their interests anywhere in the world without hindrance. Our editors have a combined experience of several decades in active journalism practice and are highly dedicated to serving humanity. Hence our motto: For God and Humanity.

Realnews Anniversary Lecture Series was established to commemorate the best minds in our society and to tap from them to enrich the discourse in our national development.

The 10th Anniversary Lecture Series of Realnews was delivered by Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on “Drug Abuse among Youths in Africa: Implication for Nigerian Economy and 2023 Election”;

9th Anniversary Lecture of Realnews in 2021 was delivered by Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board on “Nigeria in the Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective” ; 2020 Eighth Anniversary Lecture of Realnews was delivered by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Managing COVID-19 Pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria Experience; Former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana gave the 2019 Lecture on Beyond Politics: An Economic Narrative for West Africa while Prof. Mahmood Yakubu spoke on Political Transitions and Africa’s Economic Development: Preparations for Nigeria’s 2019 General Elections at the 2018 Lecture. The 2017 Fifth Anniversary Lecture on African Leadership in a Turbulent Era was delivered by Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of Education and former World Bank Vice President. The 2016 Fourth Anniversary Lecture on Security and National Development in Plural Democratic Society was delivered by Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative to West Africa and Sahel; 2015 Realnews Third Anniversary Lecture was delivered by Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on November 19, 2015 under the theme: It’s The Nigerian Economy, Stupid? The Second Realnews Anniversary Lecture on Nigerian Democracy: Getting it Right in 2014 was delivered by Professor Maurice Iwu, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

