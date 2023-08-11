Same 16yr old JAMB highest scorer girl makes A grades in WASSCE !

In an awesome manner same girl that eventually emerged as highest scorer in JAMB has proved her mettle again !

Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School, who gained nationwide recognition for achieving the highest score of 360 in the 2023 UTME, has continued to impress with her recent results from the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, best 2023 UTME student with 360 out of 400 recorded

Chemistry 99

Mathematics 98

Physics 97

English 66

In 2023 WASSCE Miss Umeh has come out smoking. She has recorded eight A1 including English language. She only made B2 in Physics.

Her scores here show she’s very good in English language, like other subjects. What happened in Physics?

Recall that the 16 year old Kamsiyochukwu, have applied to the University of Lagos, to study Chemical Engineering.