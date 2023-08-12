Uncovered : Tinubu as master of the game, blocks El- Rufai..the intrigues

By Onome Jackson

There are flickers of information already to show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the master strategist, in the Know of all that happened, from day one!

Beyond the security breach claim, there is

Power Play, Gang-Up and high powered forces organized against El-Rufai’s personage.

Though, some are saying

“Some very powerful Nigerians, it appears, are not comfortable with the kind of reforms El-Rufai was bringing to the power and energy sector,” so, they are behind the removal.

But to the contrary, YOUNEWS was told that it’s the action of the master of the game at work!

The body language of President Bola Tinubu became clear .He could have intervened.

Why will the State Security Service (SSS) clear people with corruption cases; some nationally and even internationally and then fail to clear El-Rufai?

“The president didn’t do as much as lift a finger to support El-Rufai.

This is very significant politically, considering who El- Rufa’i is and the role he played in Tinubu’s emergence.

Tinubu didn’t show this inexplicable inertia and indifference toward Akpabio or even Ganduje in spite of the very atrocious reputation they have had to contend with,” a source said.

Asiwaju took to several warnings.. though, even before becoming the president, Tinubu is said to be aware of the values in El-Rufai .He had to playe along.

Tinubu had long ago been aware of the negative side of El-Rufai.

Sources warned Tinubu that El – Rufai could do anything behind, when his position is not taken on issues..He could be vociferous and talk, anyhow to power.

It was gathered that El-Rufai told the President that the ministry of power should be made to include gas after telling the President that gas was a must-have product if the country was to have regular power supply.

El-Rufai had been promised to man the proposed Ministry of Power and Gas based on his numerous discussions with the President on how the country would have uninterrupted power supply in a few years.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory had told Tinubu during the presidential campaign that he would prefer to travel out of the country to live a quiet life, but he changed his mind after what a source described as “intensive discussions with the President after winning the election.”

It was gathered that El-Rufai told the President that the ministry of power should be made to include gas after telling the President that gas was a must-have product if the country was to have regular power supply.

El-Rufai had started assembling egg-heads who had been briefing the President on how to achieve his major electioneering promise of providing uninterrupted power supply.

The President was told by El-Rufai that the Ministry of Power should also have gas added to it and President Tinubu agreed to that.

He also asked that the National Energy Council be established to discuss and take positions on issues affecting power.

The proposed energy council is to comprise ministers in charge of finance, environment, energy, justice and the office of the National Security Adviser.

“I think the President bought the ideas and had been listening to the former minister, who had also been visiting Aso Rock to brief the commander-in-chief on his findings and how to make progress

The President was assured that uninterrupted or partial interruption of power is possible in the next five to seven years.

Members of the group of egg-heads, findings revealed, included Jimi Lawal; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy Matters, Olu Verheijen; Eyo Ekpo and Tolu Oyekan, among others.

Unknown to El- Rufai these ones were absorbing ,as he was downloading the concept and ideas, they were assimilating.

Few of them, selected and briefed, had the instructions of master of the game!

The former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, took many by surprise when he withdrew his ministerial nomination before

Powerful sources on the side of El-Rufai said “Ex-Kaduna gov jets out after meeting Tinubu ‘President’s body language not reassuring’

The former governor and onetime minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was one of the 48 persons nominated by President Tinubu as ministers in July.

El-Rufai’s name had emerged in the first batch of 28 nominees forwarded to the National Assembly for approval on July 27.

Many said his track record, both in the private and public sectors, had made him, unlike many politicians in Nigeria, and he was believed to be a major asset to the Tinubu government.

Sources said this was why President Tinubu included his name as the one to drive what was to become a new Ministry of Power and Energy.

Despite guzzling billions of naira in many decades, the electricity sector in Nigeria remains comatose, with many saying only the likes of El-Rufai could demystify it

During his screening exercise, the former governor had spoken clearly when he said President Tinubu was committed to ensuring that Nigeria had a stable and reliable electricity supply, and stressed, “I will do my best.”

Political pundits said that for anyone who knows Malam Nasir el-Rufai, his best is always enough.

However, Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West senatorial district had during the screening presented a petition against him, saying it concerned security, unity and national cohesion.

The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, had however, suggested that petitions should not be addressed during the screening exercise.

But in what many saw as a major setback, the Senate on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai alongside Stella Okotete from Delta State and Senator Abubakar Sani from Taraba State, citing security clearance.

The news created mixed feelings, with sources saying that the embarrassment was why El-Rufai had informed the president that he was withdrawing his ministerial interest.

The president then asked for 24 hours grace to review the petitions and the SSS report to the Senate to enable him to reach a decision.

On Friday, the former governor left the country for Egypt after making his position clear to President Tinubu.

Despite his withdrawal, he had met with stakeholders from the power and energy sector, where he urged them to support whoever would be the next minister of power and energy.

“Even after he made the decision to withdraw, he held meetings with local meter manufacturers and other stakeholders in the power and energy sector, where he urged them to work with whoever would come in as minister,” a source close to the former governor said.

YOUNEWS checks reveal negative comments about him from those who should know him well…

That he has penchant for lying, for unfair embellishment of stories and he is unable to sustain loyalty for long.

Ex- president Obasanjo’s experience was instructive to Tinubu, ab initio, and it is still.

“I should bring up my comments on Nasir el-Rufai here because of the greatest insult he piled on me by the comment he ascribed to me in his book, The Accidental Public Servant, on the issue of third term.

“Nasir’s penchant for reputation savaging is almost pathological.

Why does he do it? He is brilliant and smart. I grant him that also. Very early in my interaction with him, I appreciated his talent and brilliance.

” At the same time, I recognized his weaknesses; the worst being his inability to be loyal to anybody or any issue consistently for long, but only to Nasir el-Rufai.

“He barefacedly lied which he did to me against his colleagues and so-called friends. I have heard of how he ruthlessly savaged the reputation of his uncle, a man who was like, in the African setting, his foster father.

” I shuddered when I heard the story of what he did to his half-brother in the Air force who is senior to him in age.”

“A leader must know the character and ability of his subordinates. Character wise, Nasir has not much going for him.

” But he is a talented young man who can always deliver under close supervision.

So, when Osita Chijoka approached, among others, propping Nasir as my possible successor, believing that whoever I supported would make it, which was a false belief; I did not hesitate to point to Nasir’s naivety and immaturity, talk less of his inability to give honour to whom honour is due.”

My vivid recollection of him is penchant for lying, for unfair embellishment of stories and his inability to sustain loyalty for long.

“Two years after I had left office, Osita came to me to confirm how right I was on my assessment and judgement of Nasir.

” I knew what I could make him to achieve and he achieved it for my administration and for the country.

” I believe that he can still be used in public service but under guidance and sufficient oversight, making allowance for the psychology of ‘his petit size and his elephantine brain’.

“He was described as a malicious liar. He was more than that; he is a pathological purveyor of untruths and half-truths with little or no regard for integrity.

In all of this, he unwittingly does more harm than good to himself. Of all his claims and what he credited against me in his book, referred to above, only one is partially true.