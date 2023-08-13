At last, IPOB cancels Monday- Mondays sit-at-home in East

The Indigenous People of Biafra has begun the distribution of flyers and posters across the South-East to notify residents of the cancellation of sit-at-home exercise in the region.

The pro-Biafran group said the exercise is aimed at conveying Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s pronouncement cancelling Monday sit-at-home and to inform the people that sit-at-home is not only “dead”, but will also never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in the group’s quest for self-determination

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, said, “Any person or persons talking about a non-existent sit-at-home in Biafraland is an enemy of the people and shall be dealt with accordingly”.

Powerful said the instructions to distribute the flyers by hand and paste posters to that effect was authorised by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement read, “This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over the South-East conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement canceling Monday sit-at-home, and to inform the good people of Biafrans that sit at home is not only dead, but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self determination.

“It is to be stated for the umpteenth time, for those who may feign ignorance of the laws governing the conduct expected of IPOB family worldwide that our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered the permanent end to Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland and anybody seen enforcing this illegal and non-existent Monday sit-at-home will be apprehended and summarily dealt with on the spot.

“These criminal elements are not working for Biafra restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is unlawfully detained in the DSS solitary confinement in Abuja Nigeria.

“Those purporting to be running a Biafra Government in Exile group from somewhere in Finland also known as Autopilot are not IPOB members and their activities do not represent the views of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and rank and file IPOB membership nor the ESN operatives.

“Moreso, it is a shame to the memory of our brave martyrs that gave their lives for the emancipation of Biafra that individuals that never led ordinary street protest in Biafraland or anywhere in the world in support of Biafra restoration can claim to lead our people. This is an absolute disgrace.”

The group insisted that the Biafran struggle championed by IPOB do not have any government in exile and will never have any government in exile.

“Whoever is foolish enough to associate with such fraudulent social media scam called Government in exile (Autopilot) is doing so at his or her own risk and must not link Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to it.

“Biafraland is owned by Biafrans and it’s the responsibility of all Biafrans to protect the land from government sponsored agents and armed criminal gangs hiding under the revered name of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra.

“We encourage Biafrans to help in the distribution of the flyers, posters to communities, hinterlands and cities in Biafraland signifying the requim mass for the senseless Monday sit-at-home.

“Anybody apprehended enforcing any sit-at-home is a goner. The Finland based criminal will not save you,” the group added.