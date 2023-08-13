ECOWAS set for War; commit battalions, Army Chiefs meet … See date & Venue

Member-countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin, Senegal and Nigeria, have committed troops to the regional bloc’s planned military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

This is even as the African Union has declared its support for the ECOWAS push to restore constitutional authority in the French-speaking West African country.

The 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

It was gathered that ECOWAS army chiefs will be meeting in the coming days to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger.

The meeting is expected to hold in Accra, Ghana next week Saturday.

“One meeting is being planned for next week,” Reuters quoted the ECOWAS spokesperson to have said.

While Benin, Senegal and Nigeria have committed to the intervention in principles without providing details of its deployment, the president of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, revealed that his country would commit a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men to ECOWAS’ move to restore democratic rule to Niger following lack of success in its diplomatic efforts