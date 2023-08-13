Nursing graduate found dead in Ibadan… womb, intestines removed !

There was apprehension in many parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday when the body of a young nurse was discovered without a womb after she allegedly went for a night outing.

The nurse, identified as Omoniyi Boluwatife, was found dead and her body evacuated by the police.

According to reports, Boluwatife, a graduate of Lead City University, was on Tuesday inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

She had reportedly gone to celebrate her recent induction into the nursing profession at a nightclub on Tuesday night before she was later found dead.

Reacting to the news of her death, the club where she reportedly went, Copacapana, denied that the incident happened within its premises, adding that its management would not take responsibility for incidents that occur outside its premises.