Protest erupts in Northern Nigeria over Niger

Some protesters have taken to the streets in Kano State to kick against the imminent use of force to resolve the Niger coup crisis.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had directed military forces of the member states to be on standby.

The protesters on Saturday embarked on the demonstration to show their displeasure at the planned military invasion of Niger Republic.

While moving in a procession, they were chanting “Nigeriens are our brothers, Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours, we don’t want war, war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the western forces.”

They displayed Nigeria and Niger’s flags alongside placards, chanting anti-war catchphrases.

And there are indications that the protests in Kano may spread.

There have been growing concerns among Nigerians, especially from the northern part of the country, where five states share boundaries with the politically troubled nation.

Many people, including religious leaders, have cautioned President Bola Tinubu, who also doubles as the ECOWAS Chairman, against embarking on any military expedition in the Niger Republic.

Residents of the concerned states have also voiced their concerns about a possible backlash in the event of a military showdown in Niger.

This followed an intense call from different quarters, especially Northerners who believe that Nigeriens are neighbours with whom they share things in common.