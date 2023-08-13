Shocker ! Delayed renovation causes 150yr old Mosque’s collapse, 8 dead

Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has revealed that the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4pm when the Mosque collapse occurred.

“We had earlier observed a crack on the wall of the mosque yesterday and were planning to deploy a team of civil engineers to effect repairs when this unfortunate incident happened,” he said.

And the number may still increase. Scores are still in the hospitals.

25 individuals sustained degrees of injuries.

The Zaria Central Mosque holds significant historical and religious value, having stood as an important place of worship for over 150 years.

There are deep attachment and emotional connection that the Muslim community has with this sacred place, and we share in their grief and loss.

One of the survivors, Mallam Shehu Nagari, said the incident happened when they were in the second Sujud of Asr prayer.

According to him, the affected portion of the mosque suddenly collapsed on those sitting directly under it.

YOUNEWS gathered that one of the pillars in the mosque had been leaking for almost five days following torrential rainfall.

Nagari said all he knew was that the affected worshippers were covered by the rubble because the section was built with mud over 150 years ago.

As of the time of filing this report Nagari said he couldn’t ascertain the actual number of victims involved in the incident

Witnesses said four people died on the spot while two others who were rushed to the hospital died yesterday, bringing the casualty to six.

Speaking on his sick bed, one of the victims of the incident, Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed, explained that most of the people that sustained injuries was as a result of stampede and not the building collapse.

He said, “I was pushed to the ground and lots of people matched me which resulted in all the injuries I sustained.”

Sani Salisu, a routine worshipper in the mosque, said one of the pillars in the mosque had been leaking for almost five days following torrential rainfall.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, the emir directed that people should pray outside the mosque pending the repairs.

He directed that the funeral prayer of all that died in the incident would be observed yesterday by 8:30pm at his palace.

Eye witness accounts

150-year-old mosque collapses in Zaria