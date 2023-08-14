Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Gov Adeleke dances with Osun-born Super Falcon players

Gov Adeleke dances with Osun-born Super Falcon players

YouNews August 14, 2023 Celebrity, Entertainment, Press Release Leave a comment 75 Views

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has hosted two Osun-born Super Falcon players; Rofiat Imuran and Rasheedat Ajibade. The two players shined bright during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup competition that was hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

During the tournament, Nigeria was knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by England via a penalty shoot-out. However, it was gathered that the reason the governor hosted the football stars was due to their stellar performance during the competition.

One of the players, Rofiat Imuran hails from Ile-Ogbo area of the state. Born on 17 June 2004, the football defender was included in the 23-player Nigerian squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on 16 June 2023. She also plays for Stade de Reims.

Also, Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade is from Eêsorun, Oke-ba compound, Ikirun, Osun State. Born 8 December 1999, she is nicknamed “RASH”, a shortened form of her first name, and is also called “The Girl With The Blue Hair”, an ode to her bright-blue hairstyle which she dons whenever she takes onto the field. The footballer forward for the Spanish Liga F club, Atlético Madrid in Spain

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Mass wedding in Catholic Church to assist couples

The chaplain of St Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Rev ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023