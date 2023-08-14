Mass wedding in Catholic Church to assist couples

The chaplain of St Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Rev Fr Patrick Nnamani, on Saturday, officiated a mass for four couples.

Fr Nnamani urged the couples to always pray together, eat together, cherish each other and never to give in to any temptation that might come through family members or friends, noting that, “Where there is charity and love, there the God of love abides.”

Making a reference to the gospel reading from the book of John 2:1-11 about the wedding in Cana, Nnamani said that a marriage could be restless until it returned to its source, which was God, noting that marriage conducted with God and Jesus invited would never lack wine.

He reminded the couples that there was the need to constantly invite Jesus to their issues, adding that “the love among you begins now”.

On his part, Mr Ezekiel Alagboso, the President, Catholic Men’s Organisation (CMO), of the chaplaincy, said that the organisation decided to organise the wedding for the couples in furtherance of their ecclesiastical duty and injunction by God to assist one another.