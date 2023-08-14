Nigerian Military denies Coup Request against Tinubu Govt

The Defence Headquarters has described as false and disturbing report that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gusau said that the armed forces never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

“We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well.

“It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The military is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu.

“The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law.

“The Military and indeed other security agencies are on the look out for these agents of doom. We must all all join hands to strengthen our democracy,” he said.