Overhead Tank in another house Collapses, Crushes Teacher to death In her room

A 34-year-old teacher, Joy Amadi, was killed when an overhead water tank from a neighbouring compound collapsed on her in her room on Enagbare Street, Off Lucky Street, Ikpoba Hill, in Ikpoba Okha LGA of Edo State.

Speaking with journalists, the deceased’s mother, Mrs Beatrice Amadi, who was at home when the incident happened, said her daughter was inside her room helping her to peel melon (egusi) when the tank collapsed.

She further said, “My daughter was teaching in a private school. But that day she didn’t go to work because she had free periods throughout the day. She was in the room when the tank collapsed on her.

I ran inside shouting her name but she didn’t answer, only to discover the tank on top of her. We rushed her to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The late Joy’s father, Mr Michael Amadi, said he was at work when he received a distressed call that his attention was needed at home, only for him to be told that his daughter was killed by the tank.

He noted that the site engineer had been arrested by the police while the corpse had been deposited in a morgue.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed.