Uriel evicted from BBNaija All Stars house

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel has been evicted from the reality show on Sunday.

Uriel is the second housemate to be evicted after Princess was ejected from the show last week.

A jury which comprised Teddy A., Laycon, and Diane voted for her eviction.

The rest of the house was up for eviction this week except the Head of the House, Ike and Frod.

Uriel who hails from Imo State participated in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija.

She is a British Nigerian and was born in the United Kingdom, She spent her younger years there before relocating to Nigeria after completing her education.

She is a singer, songwriter and businesswoman.