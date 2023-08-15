20 Fresh Charges Against Emefiele, Arm charges withdrawn, Tinubu comments

The Federal Government has filed 20 fresh charges against the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The FG on Tuesday also sought to withdraw the charge of illegal possession of firearms filed against Emefiele at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

On July 25, Emefiele was arraigned on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms at the court.

Director of Public Prosecutions at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar who approached the federal high court in Ikoyi with an oral application said the withdrawal followed the result of further investigations.

Emefiele was suspended in early June by Nigeria’s new president Bola Tinubu and subsequently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), the country’s secret police.

He arrived at the court in Lagos carrying a large red Bible and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, granted Emefiele bail on Tuesday despite objections from the attorney general’s office. The case has been adjourned until the start of Emefiele’s trial in November.

After dramatic scenes of confusion between the DSS and prison officers from the Nigeria Correctional Centre over whose custody the suspended governor would remain under, the DSS took charge and placed Emefiele under arrest once more.

The once-powerful CBN governor has seen his fortunes change dramatically since Tinubu’s election.

Accused last year by the DSS of terrorism financing and economic crimes, Emefiele was removed from his role shortly after President Tinubu took office and ordered an investigation. The governor was then arrested a day later on June 10 and has been in detention since.

YOUNEWS recalled that sometimes around June this year , in France… President Tinubu broke silence on the arrest and detention of Emefiele on a Friday, during an interactive session with Nigerians residing in France and neighbouring countrie.

He said the financial system was rotten under Emefiele.

He said “Then the financial system was rotten. Few people made bags of money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents.

Several windows. But that is gone now. It’s gone.

“The man is in the hands of the authorities. Something is being done about that. They will sort themselves out.”

The suspended Central Bank Gov., Emefiele was arrested by the Nigeria’s secret Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged economic crimes, sabotage, incitement to violence, stealing of public funds among others.

The DSS in an affidavit of facts presented in court while seeking an order of court to detained Emefiele had listed these reasons for arresting him.

It said Emefiele was arrested “upon reasonable suspicion of committing acts which constitute a criminal breach of trust, incitement to violence, criminal misappropriation of public funds, economic sabotage, economic crimes of national security dimension and undermining the security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”