Nigerian Airforce (NAF) Aircraft crashes on its way to Niger

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed.

Sources on Monday disclosed that the aircraft took off from Kaduna en route to Minna, the Niger State capital, when the incident occurred.

A statement signed by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the tragedy on Monday. “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1:00 pm, in Chukuba Village in Niger State

The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,” the statement reads in part.

Gabkwet added that efforts are ongoing to rescue those on board.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” the statement added.

The development comes exactly a month after a Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Two pilots onboard the aircraft survived the crash.

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft.

Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” Gabkwet had said in a statement.