NLC vows to Shut Down The Country If Petrol Price Rises Again!

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shut down the country over the speculations that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

This was made known at a meeting in Abuja, where the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described the move as “illegal.”

Earlier in the day , This medium reported ” Depreciation of the naira is wrecking untold havoc in Nigeria economic system.

YOUNEWS gathered that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/litre and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

PMS price hike is imminent unless the local currency appreciates in the coming weeks

Signs have also emerged that the high price of Dollar may lead to the suspension petrol importation by dealers this week.

Those who were initially eager to import the commodity, are withdrawing.

Those who imported the commodity recently, are finding it tough to recoup its investment due to the depreciation of the naira.

Oil dealers said the CBN Importers and Exporters official window for foreign exchange, which boast of a lower exchange rate of about $740/litre, had remained illiquid and unable to provide the $25m to $30m required for the importation of PMS by dealers”

Earlier, the National Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chief Chinedu Ukadike, explained that the price of petrol was now driven by the fluctuations in forex, hence Nigerians should expect a hike soon.

When answering the question of whether oil marketers were considering an increase in petrol price, Ukadike said, “Once there is a slack in the naira against the dollar, there is going to be an effect.

The demand and supply of forex is a key factor. We should also understand that it is not only petroleum products that use forex.

“Other manufacturers who import one thing or the other are also searching for dollars. So, the surge for dollars has continued to increase. So now that the dollar is hitting N910 to N940, and approaching N1,000, you should expect to buy PMS at the rate of N750/litre.”

Ukadike disclosed that oil marketers were still sourcing dollars from the parallel market, as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Importers and Exporters official window was not easily converted to cash.

“Nigerians should brace for a price regime of between N680 to N720 if the exchange rate stays around N910 to N950 per one dollar, but the price is going to hit N750 once,” Ukadike said.

But speaking on AIT on Monday, the NLC vowed to proceed on a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country, should there be another increase in petrol pump price from the existing N617.

Ajaero gave the warning at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where Labour also warned against undermining the demands of the union.