Tinubu, CBN make u-turn, intervene in forex

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing reality, as naira exchange rate keep against Dolla keep rising dangerously.

He agree that there is an urgent need to tame rapid price rises.

The local currency has already been plunging since the CBN allowed it to trade more freely in June

Regarding the CBN’s responsibility in the market, Shonubi said, “The role of the central bank is to intervene and keep the market at a fairly stable level.”

YOUNEWS learn that President Tinubu is very concerned about some of the goings on in the foreign exchange market.

He is worried about what could be done to stabilise and what could be done to improve the liquidity in the market and also the goings on in the various other markets, including the parallel market.

It has been discovered that since Tinubu government introduced free forex economy, diversion of Diaspora remittances to the parallel market began to outwit the new regulations.

And that have been putting pressure on the local currency.

Following the tumbling of the naira at the parallel market in recent times, the Central Bank of Nigeria has started introducing foreign exchange intervention measures aimed at clamping down on currency speculators in the foreign exchange markets.

Acting Governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, made the disclosure to State House correspondents on Monday at the Presidential Villa after briefing President Bola Tinubu on what the bank was doing to halt the slide of the naira.

He said Tinubu expressed his concern over the effects of the recent developments in the foreign exchange market, particularly on average citizens.

According to Shonubi, the volatility of the naira in the parallel market is not solely driven by economic factors, but also speculative demand.

The apex bank governor said while he would not disclose specific details of the proposed intervention measures, he warned speculators that the proposed measures could potentially lead to significant losses for them.

He said the primary purpose of his presence at the Presidential Villa was to reassure the President that the CBN was taking decisive action to address the concerns raised.

He expressed confidence that the measures being implemented would yield positive outcomes within a few days.

Already, the central bank has started introducing some measures aimed at reducing pressure on the naira at the parallel market.

The CBN has issued a circular to all authorised dealers, international money transfer operators and the general public.

The circular was signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, CBN, Ozoemena Nnaji.

In the circular dated August 9, 2023, the CBN placed limits on the exchange rate for naira payout of Diaspora remittances.

The CBN directed that the naira payment option for proceeds of Diaspora remittances should be made within a limit of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent of the previous day’s average rate on the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.