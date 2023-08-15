Zazuh, Portable confirms dating Alafin wife… boast “After king na king”

If the King wasn’t dead, you wouldn’t see me with her” Portable opens up on his affair with Late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has finally opened up on his alleged affair with the Late Alaafin of Oyo’s, wife, Queen Dami.

There had been news that the former Alaafin’s wife is in a relationship with Portable who recently got married to an actress.

Controversial blogger Gist Lover also alleged that the mother of one is in a relationship with Portable by sharing screenshots of their comments.

The comments were captured at different times when they exchange endearing words such as my king and queen, also using love emojis.

Finally speaking on their relationship in an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable hinted at being in a relationship with her.

The father of five debunked reports that he is the father of her child, stating that Queen Dami, was only a fan before the death of her husband, the King.

According to him, things switch up from there as he isn’t one to have an affair with people’s wives.

“No the Alaafin of Oyo is the owner of the child.

She is my fan from Day one but I heard the King is dead and after King na King.

If the King wasn’t dead, you wouldn’t see me with her. I don’t run after people’s wives”.