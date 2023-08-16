Home » Passion » Events » Tinubu assigns Portfolios to all ministers..see list

Tinubu assigns Portfolios to all ministers..see list

August 16, 2023

Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister

Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation

Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power

Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation

Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals

Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information

Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence

Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Works- Dave Umahi

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate

Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari

Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga

Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve

Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Trade and investment – Doris Anieete

Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation – Betta Edu

Minster or Sport – John Eno

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo

Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of Tourism – Lola Adejo

Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo

