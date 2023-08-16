Tinubu assigns Portfolios to all ministers..see list

Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister
Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation
Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power
Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation
Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals
Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information
Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence
Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
Minister of Works- Dave Umahi
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate
Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari
Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga
Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve
Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu
Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Trade and investment – Doris Anieete
Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation – Betta Edu
Minster or Sport – John Eno
Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo
Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong
Minister of Tourism – Lola Adejo
Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo