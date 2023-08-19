DSS quizzes Emefiele’s ally @ New Naira notes printing for past 23 days

The State Security Service has arrested Abbas Umar Masanawa, the chief executive officer of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, for his alleged role in the ongoing corruption probe of ousted CBN chief Godwin Emefiele.

Mr Masanawa was taken into custody three weeks ago and has remained there while their investigation continued.

It was not immediately clear whether or not he has hired lawyers to represent him in the case.

Mr Masanawa’s arrest stemmed from his role as the managing director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

He resigned from NSPMC when he was seeking a governorship election as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress while still in office as the nation’s printing and minting boss.

The NSPMC is a subsidiary of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) responsible for printing and minting the nation’s currency notes, coins and high-level security documents.

“He was conspiring with Godwin Emefiele to loot the printing and minting agency,” a source familiar with the arrest said. “We are still tracing billions they stole.”

It was not immediately clear why President Bola Tinubu approved the detention of Mr Masanawa without first suspending him from office, especially since his detention for the past three weeks has crippled NIRSAL’s ability to operate. A presidential spokesman declined comments. Mr Emefiele was fired as CBN governor on June 9 and was arrested the next day by the SSS, which has kept him in custody ever since, in defiance of federal court orders.

A spokesperson for the SSS declined to speak on Mr Masanawa’s detention, which stood at 23 days as of Saturday morning.