Obi’s presence @ APC’s dominated Wedding event excites guests, Akpabio’s comments

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has described the presence of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, at the wedding Fatiha of the son of the Deputy Senate President, Abdullahi Barau Jibrin, as a sign of “united Nigeria”.

Akpabio who spoke after the wedding Fatiha event in Kano on Friday added that the presence of many high profile personalities at the ceremony attested to the fact that Barau is a man of the people.

He said, “You can see that even the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his people are here; this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity.”

Vice-President Kashim Shetima, who stood as the representative of the groom, led top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the event.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, was the representative of the bride, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga, conducted the event according to Islamic rites.