WizKid’s Mum Is Dead, as Bobrisky buries Dad in manly manner

Barely a week after Crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky father’s death,

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun fondly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.

Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday.

Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

He said: “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30 am.”

The late Balogun is the mother to two other children; Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

She was a pillar of support in Wizkid’s successful music career.

As of the time this report was filed, Wizkid had not made a public statement regarding the loss.

On Tuesday, the video capturing Bobrisky and his siblings during the burial surfaced online, causing a buzz on social media.

‘Yes, you saw it. It’s true, he will be buried by 4 pm today,” Lastborn confirmed.

