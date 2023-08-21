El-Rufai’s comment on how he was removed speaks volumes

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Part of the lyrics says: “Man to man is so unjust, children, ya don’t know who to trust, your worst enemy could be your best friend, and your best friend, your worst enemy.”

YOUNEWS recalls that El-Rufai’s name was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the embattled ex-governor and two other nominees didn’t sail through as they were not confirmed by the Senate, which cited adverse “security reports.”

The development generated reactions within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although there were speculations that the former FCT Minister had opted to bow out of the race due to the delay, he has since remained silent on the development.

Interestingly, associates of the ex governor have been saying, they observed that the process of El-Rufai’s confirmation as minister after being nominated by President Bola Tinubu has taken the shape of a conspiracy against the former governor.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the convener of the Like Minds Forum of Nigeria and a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Shehu Muhammad, wonders why security agencies have not arrested or charged El-Rufai to court based on the so-called petitions against him or the Senate being able to make the petitions public if indeed there is nothing fishy about the entire process.

Describing the treatment meted out against El-Rufai as a desperation of certain interests seeking vengeance against El-Rufai, the Forum commended the three senators from Kaduna State, for their testimonies and unanimous support for El-Rufai to be confirmed as a minister.