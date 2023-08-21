Ministers set for oath taken @ inauguration today

Ahead of the inauguration, the ministers-designate have completed their documentation which was held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

The Director of Information, OSGF, Willie Bassey, in a statement on Sunday, said the exercise was seamless.

The exercise involved biometric verification and submission of the curriculum vitae, birth certificates or court declaration of age, passport photographs and citations of the ministers-designate.

The statement read, “The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has successfully completed the documentation process for all Ministers-Designate this evening.

The documentation commenced on Saturday at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The exercise witnessed a large turn-out of most ministers-designate who completed the process yesterday. Today, the remaining ministers-designate concluded the exercise.

“In all, the 45 ministers-designate successfully completed the documentation process and also picked up three invitation cards for their guests.

Adequate transportation arrangements have been concluded to convey ministers-designate and their three guests to the venue of the ceremony at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja.”

He urged Permanent Secretaries to meet their respective ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the Secretary to the Government for further interaction with them.

YOUNEWS’ Checks also shows that security has been beefed up at the inauguration venue with the deployment of security operatives, ahead of the swearing-in.

A source said, “The security there has been beefed up and according to the arrangement on the ground, no car either from the ministers-designate, their guests, or any other person would be allowed into the venue.’’

Tinubu had last Wednesday unveiled the portfolios of 45 ministers nine days after they were confirmed by the Senate.

Like his predecessor, the President will head the petroleum ministry while a former Senator, Heineken Lokpobiri, is the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

The President appointed 13 of the nominees as ministers of state and also created new ministries and renamed a few others.