Tinubu reassigns portfolios of ministers-designate

Less than 15 hours before the inauguration, the President has renamed the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

He also appointed Abubakar Momoh as Niger Delta minister and re-assigned Adegboyegba Oyetola to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Technology. Momoh was initially appointed as the Minister for Youth.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be reassigned to a minister-designate soon.

A statement by the spokesman to the President Nugi Ngelari read, ‘’The ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows: Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy; Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior; Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation.’’

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with Heineken Lokpobiri as the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources and Ekperipe Ekpo as the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.”

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President,” the statement added.