At Saint Obi’s Burial In Imo

The late Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor popularly known as Saint Obi has been buried at his hometown Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo state on Friday.

The Veteran Actor died in Jos on May 7, 2023, at the age of 57 years.

Saint Obi was a Nigerian actor, film producer and director. Obi is known for his roles in hit movies like, ‘Sakobi, Last Party, Candle Light, Heart of Gold, Festival of Fire, Executive Crime, State of Emergency, and Goodbye Tomorrow, among others.

Obi majored in Theatre Arts at the University of Jos and ventured into acting in 1996 via a Peugeot television commercial that shot him to prominence and featured in over 90 movies.

In 2001, he produced his first movie titled “Take Me to Mama, where he starred as Jerry, alongside Ebi Sam, Rachel Oniga, Nse Abel, and Enebeli Elebuwa.