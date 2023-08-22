Tinubu inaugurates newly sworn-in minister as FEC members

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the new ministers as members of the Federal Executive Council after swearing in 45 ministers cleared by the Senate.
This was shared on Monday by Tinubu’s social media aide, Dada Olusegun on X (formerly Twitter) app.
The inauguration was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.
The event, which kicked off at 10am, is ongoing at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Tinubu had earlier assigned portfolios to the ministers.
The swearing in was done in batches of five.
The first five ministers sworn in were:
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of State, Gas Resources
Ekperipe Ekpo
Minister of State, Labour and Employment
Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs
Uju Kennedy
Minister of Education
Tahir Maman
Second batch:
Minster of Agriculture and Food Security
Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation
Joseph Utsev
Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources
Third batch of ministers:
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
Festus Keyamo
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Betta Edu
Minister of Sports Development
John Enoh
Minister of Works
David Umahi
Minister of Niger Delta Development
Abubakar Momoh