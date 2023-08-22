Tinubu inaugurates newly sworn-in minister as FEC members

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the new ministers as members of the Federal Executive Council after swearing in 45 ministers cleared by the Senate.

This was shared on Monday by Tinubu’s social media aide, Dada Olusegun on X (formerly Twitter) app.

The inauguration was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The event, which kicked off at 10am, is ongoing at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu had earlier assigned portfolios to the ministers.

The swearing in was done in batches of five.

The first five ministers sworn in were:

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of State, Gas Resources

Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment

Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs

Uju Kennedy

Minister of Education

Tahir Maman

Second batch:

Minster of Agriculture and Food Security

Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

Joseph Utsev

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

Third batch of ministers:

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Betta Edu

Minister of Sports Development

John Enoh

Minister of Works

David Umahi

Minister of Niger Delta Development

Abubakar Momoh