Wike roars like JagunJagun, set to step on toes in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike is talking tough like a man of war!

And he is talking as if he is fighting somebody, as he wants to do. That is him.

So many are tagging him with the name of rave of the moment movie, JagunJagun

Wike has arrived Abuja and landlords are trembling…..for those who distorted the master plan or built on green areas. Jagunjagun ti de!

Wike stated, “All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down. Be you a minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down.

“Look at the Metro line, is it working. Now it will work. All these motor parks, markets and bus stops everywhere, we won’t accept. We will wright to them to do the needful. We will make it hot for them. Those who steal mangoes, you must treat as armed robbers…

I’ll demolish houses in Abuja and heaven will not fall

” Those who have taken over the green areas to build; sorry, our parks must come back, the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself.’’

Continuing, the ex-governor added, ‘’And those that the government has given C of O (Certificate of Occupancy) or allocated lands to them, that refused to develop and use, and they are becoming land speculators, the land is gone. I’m going to revoke them. We will take back our land and give to those who want to develop, and you must sign that you must develop at so and so time.’’

The minister took time to explain why he would not spare ground rent defaulters, stating that he would not issue a demand notice before revoking their plots.

He warned, “For those of you who also have refused to pay your ground rent; non-payment of ground rent is a breach of covenant. I don’t need to write to you to pay. So, if you have not paid, be it national whatever you call it, bank o, anywhere; big man o, sorry, I will not be tired to revoke.’’

‘’And all those who have left their old houses to be shanties for criminals; you are building houses for over 15 years, uncompleted buildings, now criminals have taken over the place, the government will take it back. All those uncompleted buildings defacing the city, particularly in Maitama and Asokoro, and Wuse, all those areas, I’ll take them back,’’ he threatened