“Be wary of David, he may impregnate you” fans warn Super Falcons’ Alozie

No give am belle o — Nigerians have been warning Super Falcons’ Michelle Alozie to be ‘careful’ with Davido

It was a case of football meets music as Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie linked up with Afrobeats superstar Davido in the US.

The reactions by Nigerians is orchestrated by a clear message to Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie after she was spotted with Afrobeats sensation Davido.

Alozie has warmed her way into the hearts of millions of Nigerians following her impressive outing at the just concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFAWWC, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The 26-year-old proved reliable for Randy Waldrum and the Falcons as they proved doubters wrong at the global event.

The Houston Dash defender has seen a rise in her profile since her debut FIFAWWC for Nigeria.

She was one of Nigeria’s standout performers as the Super Falcons made it to the knockout stages.

It was against the Lionesses that the defender saw her name trend for days on social media after altercation with Chelsea superstar Lauren James, who was sent off for stamping the beautiful Nigerian on her butt.

