GOCOP’s moments with Newly appointed Minister of Information

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has called on Media practitioners to collaborate with his Ministry and the government for the betterment of society.

Malagi made the call while receiving executive committee (EXCO) members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), led by its President, Maureen Chigbo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister also urged online publishers to always endeavour to cross-check information before publishing.

He urged journalists to take pride in the fact that they have their representative as part of government.

The minister said the president appointed “one of us and the interest of the media is my interest” and called on the media to take interest in his affairs as well

According to the Minister, practitioners should endeavour to partner with government for the collective good of all.

He urged professionals to focus on the positive things happening across Nigeria.

In his view, there are many positive things happening in Nigeria that are largely unreported.

The Minister thanked the exco members for the meeting even as he recalled that he has been an keen, silent follower of GOCOP activities for years.

Speaking earlier, the GOCOP President, Maureen Chigbo, congratulated the Minister on his appointment.

Chigbo used the opportunity to inform the Minister that GOCOP will be holding its 7th Annual Conference in Abuja on 5th October 2023 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, and urged him to be a key partner.

GOCOP members present at the meeting included Mr Dotun Oladipo, immediate Past President, Danlami Nmodu, mni, Deputy President, Ken Ugbechie Vice President (South), Tom Chiahemen, Vice President (North), Collins Edomaruse, Secretary-General and Tajudeen Kareem, Abuja-based GOCOP member.