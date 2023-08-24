List of 17 Commissioner-Nominees Rejected By Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly, Wednesday, rejected 17 out of the 39 Commissioner-nominees submitted to it by the Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The list had generated controversies including protests by religious and political groups over alleged marginalisation and lop-sidedness.

Those not confirmed by the House include:

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

Ms. Barakat Bakare

Mr. Gbenga Omotosho

Engr. Olalere Odusote;

Dr. Rotimi Fashola

Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

Mr. Sam Egube;

Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

Mrs. Solape Hammond

Mr. Mosopefolu George

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Mr. Seun Osiyemi

Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka