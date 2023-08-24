List of 17 Commissioner-Nominees Rejected By Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly, Wednesday, rejected 17 out of the 39 Commissioner-nominees submitted to it by the Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The list had generated controversies including protests by religious and political groups over alleged marginalisation and lop-sidedness.
Those not confirmed by the House include:
Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
Ms. Barakat Bakare
Mr. Gbenga Omotosho
Engr. Olalere Odusote;
Dr. Rotimi Fashola
Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
Mr. Sam Egube;
Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
Mrs. Solape Hammond
Mr. Mosopefolu George
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Mr. Seun Osiyemi
Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka