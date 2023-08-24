New lifestyle of baptized Jehovah’s witness, Serena.. her new baby

Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian.

Along with husband Alexis Ohanian, she welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok.

The video shows Serena, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the new-born.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teeming with love: a happy and healthy new-born girl and happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was “evolving away” from tennis after last year’s U.S. Open, had confirmed news of her pregnancy in May.

That was on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York.

The announcement of baby number two has now made Serena’s return to competitive tennis to appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams.

23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Serena Williams was baptized on Sunday as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

YOUNEWS report that the event happened January this year, marking a monumental moment for the recently retired tennis great.

The baptism took place at the Jehovah’s Witness Assembly in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena who announced her exit from the court last year September had earlier expressed her desire to focus on her family and faith after quitting the game.

She is reputed for her outstanding achievement in her career that spanned over two decades-winning 23 grand slam titles, the most by any player in the open era and second-most of all time.

“Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it.” – Serena had said in an interview with Vogue.

Venus Williams, like her younger sister Serena Williams, is a devout Jehovah’s Witness. The American on several occasions has stated that her devotion to her family’s religious values is what’s played an essential role in her tennis journey.

In an interview from 2008, Venus talked about how her faith has assisted her in her life.

Williams proudly stated how her family’s faith helped her survive the crime-ridden neighborhood of Compton. “I definitely think it’s made a huge difference in my life. Just so you know, all the girls that I grew up with, they had hardships that they weren’t able to get through. But I think having a solid family and also solid religious beliefs has helped me and my sister find that stability.”

“And even if life was going crazy on the courts and even if I had a horrible year and even if I was just mad and couldn’t get off the couch because I was playing so bad, I didn’t even want to go to practice. You know, I felt like that wasn’t the most important thing and my life wasn’t going to end,” quoted Williams on how her faith helped her cope with several issues.