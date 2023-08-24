Victim reveals how sacked sex hungry Law Prof @ Unical raped her

Prof. SinemAbasi Ekong

, a professor at the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom, has recounted an incident involving Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the embattled Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar in Cross River State.

Ekong’s daughter, a 20-year-old student, was allegedly raped by Ndifon in his office.

The account provided by Prof. Ekong reveals the distressing details of the incident:

According to Prof. Ekong, the incident took place on August 29 when her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar.

Ekong’s daughter had been taking a test, which Ndifon interrupted 20 minutes before its scheduled completion.

He tore up her answer script, prompting her to leave the classroom with her friends.

Later, Ndifon asked her to recopy the answers in his private office on the pretext of helping her.

In his private office, Ndifon allegedly made advances towards her, offering alcohol and trying to force her to kiss him.

He eventually assaulted her twice in the office.

Prof. Ekong’s daughter reported the incident to the police, underwent medical examination, and the matter was officially reported to the university authorities.

Prof. Ekong and her family sought action against Ndifon, expressing their hope that justice would be served.

Prof. Ekong highlighted the traumatic nature of the experience, especially since her daughter is a brilliant student who never sought unfair advantages.

Ekong expressed her confidence in the university’s handling of the situation, emphasizing that she wants her daughter to be protected and not victimized.

She also questioned why Ndifon targeted her daughter, who had never sought him out for scores, when there were students who willingly went to him for academic favor.

Prof. Ekong’s account sheds light on the alleged incident and the emotional distress it caused to her family.

Mainwhile, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has approved the appointment of Dr. Rose Ugbe as the Acting Dean, Faculty of Law.

A statement by Mr Gabriel Egbe, the Registrar of the University, said that Ugbe would replace former Dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, who was suspended last week following allegations bordering on highhandedness.

Egbe is specifically accused of improper behaviour towards female students, among other irregularitiee

The seven-man panel had already been set up to look into the allegations.

The statement indicated that Ugbe’s appointment took effect from Tuesday, August 22, and would run till a substantive Dean is elected for the faculty.

Ugbe would take up the responsibilities and duties associated with the office and also oversee the faculty’s academic programmes.

She would also foster a healthy relationship among students and staff.