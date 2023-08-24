Home » Trending » Business » Wife dumps Dr Osagie , remarried, after he relocates her to Canada

Wife dumps Dr Osagie , remarried, after he relocates her to Canada

Dr Dion Osagie is a Nigerian-America business man.. 5-7 years ago he came to Nigeria and got married to a pastor’s daughter named Winifred Asabor.
Dr Osagie rented an apartment for his wife’s mother, and placed her on a monthly salary., bought his wife a luxurious car and opened a big shop for her
Dr Osagie got a two year visa and relocated her to Canada and things were going fine. After his wife had fully settled in Canada, she reunited with her ex boyfriend, dumped her husband and got married to her ex boyfriend who was also in Canada.

