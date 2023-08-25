The Former senior editor of DAILY TIMES NEWSPAPER & FAME WEEKLY MAGAZINE, Mr. Starrys Obazei is dead.

Mr Obazei also had a stint with Vanguard Newspapers, as Senior Sub-Editor at Vanguard Media Ltd Sept 2012 – Mar 2017

He passed away at the General Hospital Ikeja in the early hours of today August 25 2023.

Lord starro as he was fondly called was known for his kind-heartedness and simplicity which attract so many to him. May the Lord console the family he left behind.

He studied Mass Communication/Media Studies at Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, between

1981 – 1983.

A Jehovah witness , known for his cool , calm demeanor..

Those who have worked with him testified to his honesty and generous ability to inspire and reset younger generation on the path of goodness and morality.