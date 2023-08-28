Citizen loot Expired Food Items, Palliatives in Govt Warehouse

It was more of repetition of what happened in many states, during the Covid era, when wharehouses were looted enmasse.

It started at that time with a chance discovery of a large warehouse in Mazamaza Lagos, where COVID-19 palliatives, were stored.

The looters descended on the supplies and emptied the warehouse within hours. Even those who were not criminals felt justified to take away the food items because they felt that corrupt government officials must have hidden them for personal gain.

Some residents broke into a warehouse where palliatives were kept by the Bayelsa State government in Yenagoa on Sunday.

The warehouse is located along Isaac Boro Expressway in the state capital.

The mob, YOUNEWS gathered got tip off through one of the gatekeepers at the warehouse, where the items were kept.

They were angered due to the hardship in the country occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

The subsidy removal moved up the prices of petrol from around N190 to about N620 per litre and this has adversely affected the prices of goods and services.

Subsequently, the administration of President Bola Tinubu promised to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

It later announced that N5 billion would be provided for each state and the Federal Capital Territory and foodstuffs to be shared among Nigerians.

It was not clear if the warehouse looted in Yenagoa housed was food items promised by Tinubu’s administration.

Likely it may contained palliatives meant for victims of the 2022 flooding, which has been described as one of the worst floods in Nigeria’s history.

YOUNEWS is aware that some of the food items have expired. However, that did not stop the residents from looting the warehouse.

The state government has yet to comment on the incident