Fear of flooding in 9 States as Cameroon Opens Dam !

Cameroonian officials have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy rainfall around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon.

Those residing within the environs of the River Benue valley would be verily affected.

Residents have been advised to leave the areas to avoid impacts on human lives and valuable assets.

The necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitise the populace living in such areas to vigilance and all necessary precautions are been taken.

Based on this development, some affected states are set to demolish structures on waterways.

Others have also earmarked some schools to serve as camps for internally displaced persons.

Lagdo Dam, located 50 kilometers south of the city of Garoua on the Benue River, often releases huge volumes of water when overflowing and this leads to flooding in various states downstream of Nigeria.

YOUNEWS learnt that States that are likely to be affected include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi Anambra, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.”

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Clement Nze, confirmed that the dam had been releasing water before now!

They opened the dam on August 14, 2023, at 10.10 am.

And had been spilling water at the rate of 200 cubic metres per second, which is about 20 million cubic meters per day.

YOUNEWS is aware that the flow of the water from the dam had nothing to do with Niger, Kwara and Kebbi states, “but after reaching River Niger, it will start moving down to Edo, Delta, Anambra and then to Rivers, Bayelsa, before it enters the Atlantic Ocean.”

The flow could get to part of Cross River.

Commenting on the development, the acting Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, James Iorpuu, said some of the activities of residents on the river banks and along the water channels, which could contribute to blocking the drains, were being removed.

He said, “We have created designated locations where we will relocate those living around the banks of River Benue and people occupying flood-prone areas across the 22 Local Government Areas that will be affected by flooding.

“We have also embarked on a sensitisation and awareness campaign on the need for people to vacate flood-prone areas. We have also met with traditional rulers, civil societies and other stakeholders on the need to advise their subjects to leave areas that are vulnerable to flood.

“We are calling on residents living along the river banks to move to higher grounds in Makurdi town for safety. We have designated public schools across the 22 Local Government Areas prone to flood as camps for victims of the flood.”

Iorpuu identified some areas within the capital city of Makurdi prone to flooding including Achusa, Idye, Wurukum Market, Genabe, Industrial Layout, Demekpe, Wadata Market, Rice Mill, Inongun, Agbohough, Judges Quarters and Gyado Villa.

In Nasarawa, the state government announced its decision to demolish all structures built on waterways across the 13 local government Areas of the state in a bid to tackle issues relating to flooding.

YOUNEWS is aware that residents have been advised to consider relocating to secure areas as a prudent measure against the imminent risk of flooding and its consequential adversities on both human lives and valuable assets.

“This advisory follows the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam situated along the River Benue in Cameroon.

It is important to emphasise that the lengthiest stretch of the Benue River in Nigeria is located within the boundaries of Taraba State.

Those most vulnerable to this impending situation are our fellow citizens residing along the Benue River, encompassing communities spanning from Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari, to Ibi Local Government Areas.