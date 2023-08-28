MC Oluomo Returns as President lifts NURTW’s Suspension

The newly inaugurated National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, has lifted the suspension order slammed on the Lagos state chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, and some other union members.

Agbede made the announcement in his inaugural address in Abuja, saying that the suspensions were illegal and that MC Oluomo was unfairly treated. He also begged MC Oluomo to return to the union and help rebuild it.

Agbede accused his predecessor, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, of misusing power and destroying the union, particularly in the southwest. He said that Baruwa had arbitrarily suspended and expelled members he perceived as his enemies, and that this had led to the union’s decline.

“One of the main problems created by Baruwa was the arbitrary suspension and expulsion of members perceived as his enemies. Through this, he destroyed the union, especially in the southwest. So, I, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, on behalf of other members of my executive, leaders and members of our union throughout the country, hereby lift the illegal suspension of our esteemed members throughout the country.

“Of particular concern is the suspension of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos state chairman of our union. He was unfairly treated by Alhaji Baruwa. It was a pure case of misuse of power. We hereby appeal to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya to come back home. NURTW is one big family and that is where you belong,”.

Agbede said that he is committed to rebuilding the NURTW and making it a more democratic and transparent organization. He said that he will work with all state governments and the federal government to improve the lives of transport workers.

He also said that he plans to replicate some of the successful programs that were implemented in Lagos when he worked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. For example, he said that he will work to improve the BRT program and other LAMATA projects.

“By the special grace of God, we shall be meeting all the governors in southwest for discussion on how to work together. We will cooperate with them in Oyo, Ogun,Osun, Lagos,Ondo and Ekiti to get our union back on track. It is a new dawn in NURTW.”

” I have worked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu before and it was beneficial so now that we are both at the national level we shall replicate some things we did in Lagos. For instance, we took part in the success story of BRT program and some of LAMATA projects. We shall replicate the same thing at the federal level,”

The lifting of the suspension on MC Oluomo is a major step towards rebuilding the NURTW. MC Oluomo is a popular and respected figure in the union, and his return will help to unite the union and move it forward.