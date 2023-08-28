NDLEA warns Nigerians: Be careful of parcel from friends abroad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has asked Nigerians to reject any parcel given to them to deliver abroad when travelling.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has asked Nigerians to reject any parcel given to them to deliver abroad when travelling.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, in a post on Sunday on his X page, uploaded a video clip of how an illicit drug was discovered in a male leather slippers.

He said the slippers was part of a shipment going to Indonesia.

“In our narco trend update today, this video shows the moment @ndlea_nigeria officers discovered illicit drug in brand new male leather slippers going to Indonesia in a shipment. Lesson: Be quick to reject any parcel given to you to deliver abroad,” Babafemi said.

In another development, the NDLEA spokesperson said a South African identified as Erasmus Pierre was arrested with 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in his luggage at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

“Attempt by a 29-year-old South African, Erasmus Jean Pierre, to export 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in his luggage to the Middle East through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023, was thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, who arrested him and recovered the illicit drug,” he said.

“The suspect was intercepted by NDLEA operatives during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 404 from Abuja to the Middle East via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of the whitish powdery illicit substance factory packed in different parts of the bag.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect arrived Lagos through Abidjan, Côte dIvoire on Saturday 19th August, came to Abuja on Tuesday 22nd August, and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday 23rd August before heading to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria.”

Babafemi further said NDLEA officers of Gombe state command, while on patrol along Darazo road on August 21, recovered an abandoned Volkswagen Sharon vehicle marked GME 76 XD, containing 373,420 pills of opioids including tramadol and diazepam”