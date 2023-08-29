Obaseki Disband Shaibu’s Media Crew, reduces his power

The Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He directed the deputy governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the deputy governor attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.

The orchestrated and stage-managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable,” the statement read.

YOUNEWS recalled that Shaibu staged a walkout of an event organised by the government after his aides were forced out of the hall.

Monday’s incident happened barely 24 hours after a Department of State Services (DSS) operative denied Shaibu access to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu was one of the guests who attended the church service to mark the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Edo State.

The battle for succession has pitched the deputy governor against the state’s number one citizen.

Shaibu, who hails from Edo North Senatorial District, intends to succeed Obaseki, an indigene of Benin in Edo South senatorial district, but the governor is pushing for a successor from Esanland in Edo Central senatorial district.